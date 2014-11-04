UPDATE 2-Securitas profit tops forecast, sees lower impact from U.S. healthcare law

* Quarterly profit comes in ahead of estimates

* Organic growth 4 pct vs forecast 2.8 pct

* Cuts cost estimate for U.S. Affordable Care Act (Recasts with comments from CEO)

By Anna Ringstrom and Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Securitas, the world’s second-biggest security services firm, cut its forecast on Tuesday for costs related to U.S. healthcare reform, a further boost as it posted profit-beating quarterly profit.

Securitas now sees staff costs in the United States, its biggest market, rising only 4-5 percent because of an obligation from 2015 to offer health care insurance to all employees as part of the Affordable Care Act.

It had previously forecast an increase of 8-10 percent but now believes fewer staff than initially expected will sign up for the insurance.

The Swedish firm is renegotiating contracts across the United States as a consequence of the new law. Eighty percent of its US contracts are now compliant, up from 60 percent at the end of the second quarter, it said.

Shares in Securitas, whose biggest rival is British G4S , rose on the news, trading up 6.4 percent at 1114 GMT.

However, Chief Executive Alf Goransson cautioned that the remaining 20 percent of US contracts that it aims to renegotiate by the end of the year would be the toughest ones to finalise.

Securitas employs around 310,000 people around the world, with a third of them in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

TECHNOLOGY DRIVE

Securitas still gets the bulk of revenues from supplying guards but is pushing to expand its use of less labour-intensive technology such as smart cameras that can identify potential threats.

American clients have however been unexpectedly reluctant to adopt such technologies, Goransson said.

He said technology-based contracts account for a mere 2 percent of turnover in the United States. That makes the firm’s target for them to comprise 18 percent of group turnover by the end of next year harder to achieve.

“Crucial for reaching the target is that we get a reasonable share of technology solutions in the United States, and the share is by mid-October smaller than we had counted on,” he told Reuters.

In the third quarter technology based solutions accounted for 9.5 percent of group turnover, up from 9 percent in the second quarter and 8.5 percent in the first.

Operating profit before amortisation at Securitas, which operates in 52 countries, grew to 962 million crowns ($130 million) from 892 million a year ago.

That beat a forecast 923 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, helped by better than expected organic sales growth of 4 percent with Argentina, Norway, Turkey and the United States performing well.

As flagged in a Reuters interview in August, Securitas said on Tuesday it would reorganise its troubled operations in crisis-hit Spain, one of its biggest markets.

The overhaul will consist in moving resources to technology based solutions -- which in Spain are nearing 20 percent of turnover -- and cutting costs. Restructuring costs of up to 2 million euros ($2.50 million) would be booked in the fourth quarter.

(1 US dollar = 7.4170 Swedish crown)