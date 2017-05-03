(Adds CEO, background, updates share price)

STOCKHOLM May 3 Security group Securitas said on Wednesday European sales related to migrant inflows shrank further in the first quarter and gave slightly more cautious guidance, as it posted core profits for the period just above expectations.

* Security Service Europe unit Q1 organic sales unchanged yr/yr vs year-ago +8 pct amid loss of Stockholm Arlanda airport contract and fading demand for guarding at refugee housings in Sweden and Germany

* Guided for "a gradual recovery of the portfolio business towards the end of 2017" in Europe, vs. guidance given in February for a recovery during H2

* CEO Alf Goransson to Reuters on the sales recovery guidance: "It is a change in nuance. We postpone it a little to the end of the year, late in the second half of the year. It reflects our updated view of reality, and tough comparisons also in Q3"

* Shares traded 4.5 pct lower for the day at 1247 GMT but are still up almost 15 pct in the last 12 months

* Q1 organic sales growth 4 pct vs yr-ago 8 pct, Reuters poll fcast 3.5 pct

* Operating income before amortisation 1.05 bln SEK ($119 mln) (996) vs expected 1.08 bln

* Sweden's Securitas is neck-and-neck by sales with Britain's G4S as world's biggest security services group

* Securitas in late 2015 saw a sharp rise in demand for its services to help cope with migrant flows, and the levels remained unusually high for much of 2016 before starting to ease

* In North America, organic sales were up 5 pct (5)

* Securitas has the largest part of its sales in Europe, followed closely by North America, and also has sales in Latin America

* Securitas generates the bulk of revenues from manned guarding but is pushing to grow its share of sales of surveillance that includes technology based monitoring, which has better margins

* Said market dynamics in the United States remain favourable and interest in the country for electronic security solutions, which has been weaker than the company expected, is growing

* CEO to Reuters: sees U.S. security services market up around 4 pct 2017, European market up 2-3 pct

($1 = 8.8276 Swedish crowns)