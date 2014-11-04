FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Securitas Q3 profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 4, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Securitas Q3 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish security firm Securitas <SECUb.ST posted on Tuesday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core profit and said an expected staff cost increase due to a U.S. health care reform would be lower than previously seen.

Operating profit before amortisation at the world’s second-biggest security services company after G4S grew to 962 million crowns ($129.7 million) from a year-ago 892 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 923 million.

Securitas said organic sales grew 4 percent, against a forecast for 3 percent.

[1 US dollar = 7.4170 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.