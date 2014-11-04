Securitas Q3 profit beats expectations

STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Swedish security firm Securitas <SECUb.ST posted on Tuesday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter core profit and said an expected staff cost increase due to a U.S. health care reform would be lower than previously seen.

Operating profit before amortisation at the world’s second-biggest security services company after G4S grew to 962 million crowns ($129.7 million) from a year-ago 892 million, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a rise to 923 million.

Securitas said organic sales grew 4 percent, against a forecast for 3 percent.

[1 US dollar = 7.4170 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)