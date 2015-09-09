Former N.Y. federal securities fraud prosecutor joins Akin Gump

(Reuters) - A former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who helped secure the trial conviction of an investment advisor whose fraud authorities say caused clients to lose $16 million is joining Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Parvin Moyne, most recently a member of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s securities and commodities fraud task force, is joining the 900-lawyer firm as a partner in its white collar defense and government investigations practice in New York, Akin Gump said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NhK5pF