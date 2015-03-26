FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ariad defeats securities class action over its leukemia drug
#Westlaw News
March 26, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Ariad defeats securities class action over its leukemia drug

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a securities class action against Ariad Pharmaceuticals, ruling that investors have not shown that the company intentionally misled them about the risks of its leukemia drug.

The ruling on Tuesday disposes of a consolidated lawsuit filed against Ariad, several of its officials and seven Wall Street underwriters, including JPMorgan Securities, Jefferies & Co and UBS Securities. Defendants were represented by law firms Goodwin Procter and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GrBspk

