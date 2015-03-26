Ariad defeats securities class action over its leukemia drug

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a securities class action against Ariad Pharmaceuticals, ruling that investors have not shown that the company intentionally misled them about the risks of its leukemia drug.

The ruling on Tuesday disposes of a consolidated lawsuit filed against Ariad, several of its officials and seven Wall Street underwriters, including JPMorgan Securities, Jefferies & Co and UBS Securities. Defendants were represented by law firms Goodwin Procter and Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo.

