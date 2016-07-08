CalPERS loses appeal versus Lehman bond underwriters

July 8 -

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort by CalPERS, the largest U.S. public pension fund, to revive its lawsuit seeking to hold dozens of banks liable for losses it suffered on Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc bonds they helped underwrite.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said CalPERS missed a three-year deadline by waiting until February 2011 to sue over alleged misleading statements in offering materials that the banks prepared for the several hundred million dollars of bonds it bought between July 2007 and January 2008.

