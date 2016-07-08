FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CalPERS loses appeal versus Lehman bond underwriters
July 8, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

CalPERS loses appeal versus Lehman bond underwriters

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

July 8 -

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort by CalPERS, the largest U.S. public pension fund, to revive its lawsuit seeking to hold dozens of banks liable for losses it suffered on Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc bonds they helped underwrite.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said CalPERS missed a three-year deadline by waiting until February 2011 to sue over alleged misleading statements in offering materials that the banks prepared for the several hundred million dollars of bonds it bought between July 2007 and January 2008.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29p2QaA

