7 months ago
Investment adviser to plead guilty to 'cherry-picking' scheme
January 26, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 7 months ago

Investment adviser to plead guilty to 'cherry-picking' scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Massachusetts-based financial adviser has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he engaged in a "cherry-picking" scheme by assigning lucrative trades to his personal and family members' accounts and unprofitable ones to client accounts.

Michael Breton, the managing partner of investment advisory firm Strategic Capital Management LLC, agreed to plead guilty to one count of securities fraud, federal prosecutors in Boston announced on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jiuwTk

