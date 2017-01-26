Investment adviser to plead guilty to 'cherry-picking' scheme

A Massachusetts-based financial adviser has agreed to plead guilty to charges that he engaged in a "cherry-picking" scheme by assigning lucrative trades to his personal and family members' accounts and unprofitable ones to client accounts.

Michael Breton, the managing partner of investment advisory firm Strategic Capital Management LLC, agreed to plead guilty to one count of securities fraud, federal prosecutors in Boston announced on Wednesday.

