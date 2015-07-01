FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Commerzbank exec seeks to avoid prison for Olympus fraud role
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 1, 2015 / 7:57 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Commerzbank exec seeks to avoid prison for Olympus fraud role

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Commerzbank AG executive should be sentenced to time served after spending nine months in jail and cooperating in an investigation of the role banks played in an accounting fraud at Japan’s Olympus Corp, his lawyer argued in a New York court.

Chan Ming Fon “has already paid a far higher price” for his involvement in the Olympus fraud than anyone else other person implicated in it, defense lawyer Christine Chung wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1H0p1Af

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.