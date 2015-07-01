Ex-Commerzbank exec seeks to avoid prison for Olympus fraud role

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Commerzbank AG executive should be sentenced to time served after spending nine months in jail and cooperating in an investigation of the role banks played in an accounting fraud at Japan’s Olympus Corp, his lawyer argued in a New York court.

Chan Ming Fon “has already paid a far higher price” for his involvement in the Olympus fraud than anyone else other person implicated in it, defense lawyer Christine Chung wrote in a letter filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

