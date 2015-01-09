Hedge fund exec avoids prison for role in long-running $554 mln fraud

(Reuters) - A former compliance officer for a Connecticut hedge fund who turned a blind eye when her bosses spent millions of dollars in investor funds on personal expenses, including teddy bears and a professional hockey team, will avoid prison after prosecutors and a federal judge praised her cooperation with U.S. authorities.

Deborah Duffy was sentenced on Thursday to no prison time and no fine by U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald in New York. Duffy in 2009 pleaded guilty to conspiracy, securities fraud and money laundering, and then helped the government build a case against her bosses at WG Trading Co in Greenwich, Connecticut, Paul Greenwood and Stephen Walsh.

Greenwood, who once co-owned the New York Islanders professional hockey team, was sentenced to 10 years in prison last month for his role in the $554 million fraud after pleading guilty in 2010 and agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors.

Walsh, WG’s chief executive, pleaded guilty in April, three months before his trial was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Miriam Goldman Cedarbaum sentenced him to 20 years in prison in November.

Prosecutors had accused Walsh and Greenwood, the firm’s chief operating officer and chief financial executive, of scamming university foundations, charities and other investors from 1996 to 2009.

The partners misappropriated $131 million in investor funds and issued $554 million in promissory notes to investors to hide the fraud, prosecutors said. Duffy helped transfer funds to Walsh and Greenwood for personal expenses and had them sign the promissory notes.

Greenwood used the funds to operate a horse farm and buy a stuffed teddy bear collection, while Walsh covered payments to his ex-wife and gave money to his children to help them run businesses.

They also did not tell investors when they used $2.6 million in funds to buy a stake in the Islanders in 1992, prosecutors said.

Duffy cooperated with authorities almost from the start, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Masella said in court, and her assistance helped prosecutors bring criminal charges against Walsh and Greenwood within weeks of her first meeting with investigators.

Duffy said she was “truly sorry for everything that transpired,” and told the judge she was too overcome with emotion to speak further.

Buchwald noted the lengthy sentences that Walsh and Greenwood received but emphasized that they masterminded the scheme.

“Ms. Duffy’s crime was recognizing the crime by Messrs. Greenwood and Walsh, and by not speaking up, she allowed them to proceed,” Buchwald said. But, she said, Duffy had done “penance” through her extensive cooperation.

A court-appointed receiver for WG has recovered 94 percent of investor claims thus far.

The case is U.S. v. Duffy, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 09-cr-709.

For Duffy: Robert Katzberg of Kaplan & Katzberg

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Masella