Ex-fund director gets four months in prison for Facebook IPO scam

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former managing director at mutual fund Praetorian Global who became a government cooperator was sentenced to four months in prison for his role in a $13 million scam that fooled investors into thinking their money had been put into coveted shares of Facebook Inc and Groupon Inc before the companies went public.

Bradford Van Siclen pleaded guilty in 2012 to securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and obstruction charges and agreed to cooperate with investigators against the mastermind of the fraud, fund manager John Mattera.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1foliDb