FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-fund director gets four months in prison for Facebook IPO scam
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 23, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-fund director gets four months in prison for Facebook IPO scam

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former managing director at mutual fund Praetorian Global who became a government cooperator was sentenced to four months in prison for his role in a $13 million scam that fooled investors into thinking their money had been put into coveted shares of Facebook Inc and Groupon Inc before the companies went public.

Bradford Van Siclen pleaded guilty in 2012 to securities fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy and obstruction charges and agreed to cooperate with investigators against the mastermind of the fraud, fund manager John Mattera.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1foliDb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.