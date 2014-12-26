Ex-CEO gets fees advanced to defend SEC insider trading case despite guilty plea - judge

(Reuters) - A former chief executive of a diabetic-supply company has won a bid to have his legal fees advanced to defend against a U.S. regulator’s insider trading lawsuit - even though he already pleaded guilty in a parallel criminal case.

Nipro Diagnostics - formerly known as Home Diagnostics Inc - will have to advance the money to George Holley, the company’s founder, Delaware Chancery Court Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons wrote in a Dec. 23 opinion.

Holley will also receive the attorneys’ fees he spent in bringing the lawsuit seeking advancement from Nipro, Parsons ruled.

The case stems from the 2010 announcement that Japan’s Nipro Corp would buy Home Diagnostics for $125 million, sending Home Diagnostics’ shares up 89 percent.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey charged Holley in 2011 with tipping off friends and relatives about the impending deal. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission brought a parallel civil proceeding against Holley.

Holley successfully won the dismissal of several criminal counts, according to the decision. He then agreed to plead guilty to two counts of insider trading mid-trial in 2012.

Holley was sentenced to probation in December 2012. After filing the Delaware lawsuit, Holley also settled the SEC case while convincing the agency to drop some of the claims, said Kevin Marino, a lawyer for Holley. Since 2012, Nipro and Holley have engaged in a multidistrict fight over his legal fees in connection with the SEC case.

Nipro has filed lawsuits in federal court in Miami, Florida, seeking repayment of funds advanced to Holley during the SEC investigation, while Holley filed the Delaware lawsuit seeking advancement of fees to defend against both the SEC and Florida cases.

In Delaware, Nipro argued Holley could not be advanced funds because he had already pleaded guilty to insider trading and therefore could never be entitled to indemnification.

But Parsons cited Delaware General Corporation Law, which requires indemnification for officers who are “successful on the merits or otherwise” in defending any action.

“As used in reference to litigation, the term ‘successful’ bears no necessary connection to the term ‘not guilty,'” he wrote.

In addition, Parsons wrote, Delaware law allows for partial indemnification, and while Holley admitted to some misconduct, the SEC claims were broader than those in the criminal case.

Francis Pileggi, a lawyer for Nipro, said it was somewhat “counterintuitive” for someone who has pleaded guilty to be advanced fees to fight civil allegations stemming from the same conduct. He also said the ruling did not necessarily ensure Holley would have his legal fees covered in the end.

“The court only addressed the advancement issue and not the indemnification issue,” he said.

But Marino, the lawyer for Holley, said he expects Nipro will have to indemnify Holley at least partially based on his success in getting many of the criminal and civil claims dropped.

“(The ruling is) significant not only for him but for anyone else who is involved in one of these advancement and indemnification cases,” he said.

It’s not clear how much Holley has spent on legal fees.

The case is Holley v. Nipro Diagnostics, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 9679.

For Holley: Arthur Dent, Kevin Shannon and Matthew Davis of Potter Anderson & Corroon, Kevin Marino of Marino Tortorella & Boyle

For Nipro: Francis Pileggi of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott