Judge rejects $14.9 mln deal in class action against retailer Hot Topic

(Reuters) - A California federal judge has said he will not sign off on a proposed $14.9 million settlement in an investor class action over retailer Hot Topic Inc’s 2013 sale to a private equity firm unless he receives more details about its fairness.

In rejecting the plaintiffs’ motion for preliminary approval, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero in Los Angeles said on Monday he had no information as to the potential value of the case if the plaintiffs won on all claims at trial.

