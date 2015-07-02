FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge approves $14.9 mln Hot Topic investor settlement
July 2, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge approves $14.9 mln Hot Topic investor settlement

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A California federal judge has signed off on a proposed $14.9 million settlement in an investor class action against retailer Hot Topic Inc, one month after refusing to do so because he did not have enough information about its fairness.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero granted a motion for preliminary approval on Tuesday, following supplemental briefing from the parties on why the proposed agreement, which settled a lawsuit filed over Hot Topic’s $600 million sale in 2013 to a private equity firm, was fair.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1elO5I3

