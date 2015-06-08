FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Rhode Island bank exec, three friends charged with insider trading
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2015 / 9:49 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Rhode Island bank exec, three friends charged with insider trading

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former board member of a Rhode Island-based bank was charged by U.S. regulators on Monday with illegally tipping off three friends and business partners about the bank’s impending acquisition, leading to more than $80,000 in illicit profits.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Anthony Andrade, 67, a former director of Bancorp Rhode Island, of passing inside information to Fred Goldwyn, 60, Robert Kielbasa, 59, and Kenneth Rampino, 69. All four were charged with insider trading.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1FMeDIA

