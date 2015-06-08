Ex-Rhode Island bank exec, three friends charged with insider trading

(Reuters) - A former board member of a Rhode Island-based bank was charged by U.S. regulators on Monday with illegally tipping off three friends and business partners about the bank’s impending acquisition, leading to more than $80,000 in illicit profits.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Anthony Andrade, 67, a former director of Bancorp Rhode Island, of passing inside information to Fred Goldwyn, 60, Robert Kielbasa, 59, and Kenneth Rampino, 69. All four were charged with insider trading.

