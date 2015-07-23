Traders lose bid to escape SEC insider trading settlements

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two former stockbrokers accused of insider trading ahead of an IBM Corp acquisition have lost their bids to undo settlements with U.S. securities regulators following a major appellate ruling that made pursuing such cases harder.

Former Euro Pacific Capital Inc trader Thomas Conradt and David Weishaus had sought to vacate the settlements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after their earlier guilty pleas in a related criminal case were thrown out.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SF1kRj