Judge rejects N.J. hedge funder's bid to escape insider trading case
July 29, 2015 / 12:27 AM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects N.J. hedge funder's bid to escape insider trading case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a New Jersey hedge fund founder’s bid to dismiss charges that he illegally traded in shares of children’s apparel maker Carter’s Inc, ahead of a trial set to begin in Atlanta next Monday.

Steven Slawson, co-founder of Titan Capital Management, had urged a federal judge to reconsider allowing the case to move forward, citing a major ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that has limited authorities’ ability to pursue insider trading.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OAj0wr

