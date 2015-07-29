Judge rejects N.J. hedge funder's bid to escape insider trading case

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has rejected a New Jersey hedge fund founder’s bid to dismiss charges that he illegally traded in shares of children’s apparel maker Carter’s Inc, ahead of a trial set to begin in Atlanta next Monday.

Steven Slawson, co-founder of Titan Capital Management, had urged a federal judge to reconsider allowing the case to move forward, citing a major ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York that has limited authorities’ ability to pursue insider trading.

