a year ago
Ex-Hunton & Williams partner denies role in insider trading scheme
August 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Ex-Hunton & Williams partner denies role in insider trading scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former partner at Hunton & Williams indicted this week on charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme ahead of a 2010 deal involving Pfizer Inc said he did nothing wrong and plans to fight the charges.

Robert Schulman, a Washington, D.C., lawyer who is now a partner at Arent Fox, in an email said he "did not divulge the information alleged by the indictment," which was unsealed on Wednesday in federal court in Central Islip, New York.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2b3bP4U

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
