5 months ago
Merck employee's relative settles SEC insider trading case
#First Republic News
March 23, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 5 months ago

Merck employee's relative settles SEC insider trading case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Pennsylvania foot doctor has agreed to pay nearly $123,000 to resolve charges he traded on inside information he received from a relative working at Merck & Co Inc about a planned merger, U.S. securities regulators said on Thursday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the accord the same day it filed a lawsuit in federal court in Philadelphia accusing Steven Hartung of illegally making $59,688 based on a tip he received from his unnamed relative.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nNIVhd

