U.S. securities class action settlements fall to 16-year low

(Reuters) - The size of U.S. securities class-action settlements fell in 2014 to a 16-year low, as a decline in stock market volatility contributed to lower estimated losses, a new study shows.

Sixty-three settlements worth $1.07 billion won court approval in 2013, down from 66 settlements worth an inflation-adjusted $4.85 billion in 2013, according to the study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School.

