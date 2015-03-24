FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. securities class action settlements fall to 16-year low
March 24, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. securities class action settlements fall to 16-year low

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The size of U.S. securities class-action settlements fell in 2014 to a 16-year low, as a decline in stock market volatility contributed to lower estimated losses, a new study shows.

Sixty-three settlements worth $1.07 billion won court approval in 2013, down from 66 settlements worth an inflation-adjusted $4.85 billion in 2013, according to the study released on Tuesday by Cornerstone Research and Stanford Law School.

