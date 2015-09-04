FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge dismissed investor lawsuits over Ocwen compliance problems
September 4, 2015 / 10:33 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. judge dismissed investor lawsuits over Ocwen compliance problems

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ocwen Financial Corp on Friday won the dismissal of two securities class actions stemming from compliance problems that resulted in the mortgage collection company agreeing to a $150 million settlement in 2014 with New York’s financial regulator.

U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, dismissed a lawsuit by Ocwen shareholders seeking to recover losses sustained from alleged false statements the company made about its business practices and regulatory compliance, among other issues.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JUGTiN

