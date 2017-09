(Reuters) - A private equity fund manager admitted Monday to stealing more than $8 million from investors, which he was accused of using to pay commissions in order to get investments.

Lawrence Penn, 43, pleaded guilty on Monday to grand larceny and falsifying business records before Supreme Court Justice Laura Ward in Manhattan, according to a spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EmknbK