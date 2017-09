(Reuters) - A former portfolio manager was sentenced to four months in prison on Thursday for lying to regulators, including pretending to be his boss, during an investigation into whether he had engaged in illegal trading.

Steven Hart, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in New York, after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and perjury in March.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MRGWxX