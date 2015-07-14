FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. charges 9 people for offshore $6.5 mln pump-and-dump scheme
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 14, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. charges 9 people for offshore $6.5 mln pump-and-dump scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A California man who has had repeated run-ins with U.S. securities regulators was indicted along with eight other people on Tuesday for engaging in an offshore pump-and-dump scheme that generated over $6.5 million in profits.

In an indictment unsealed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, Harold Gallison, 57, was accused of engaging in securities fraud and participating in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1fGzkkq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.