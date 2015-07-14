U.S. charges 9 people for offshore $6.5 mln pump-and-dump scheme

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A California man who has had repeated run-ins with U.S. securities regulators was indicted along with eight other people on Tuesday for engaging in an offshore pump-and-dump scheme that generated over $6.5 million in profits.

In an indictment unsealed in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, Harold Gallison, 57, was accused of engaging in securities fraud and participating in conspiracies to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

