ITG to pay record SEC penalty for misusing dark pool info, operating secret desk
August 12, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

ITG to pay record SEC penalty for misusing dark pool info, operating secret desk

Lisa Lambert

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ITG Inc and its affiliate AlterNet Securities will pay $20.3 million to settle charges they operated a secret trading desk and misused the confidential trading information of dark pool subscribers, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday.

ITG agreed to admit wrongdoing and pay a penalty of $18 million, the largest levied by the federal regulator against an alternative trading system to date, the SEC said. It also will pay disgorgement and prejudgment interest.

The SEC said that ITG operated an undisclosed proprietary desk known as “Project Omega” for more than a year, which used live feeds of orders and execution information of the system’s customers in high-frequency algorithmic trading strategies without those subscribers’ knowledge. One strategy was used to trade against subscribers in ITG’s dark pool called POSIT, the SEC said.

