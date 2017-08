Two senior lawyers from Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office are jumping to large law firms: civil chief Sara Shudofsky, who has started at Arnold & Porter, and public corruption chief Arlo Devlin-Brown, who plans to join Covington & Burling.

Both lawyers will be partners in the firms' New York offices, and they are expected to be succeeded in their government jobs by their deputies.

