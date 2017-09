(Reuters) - The head of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office’s securities and commodities fraud unit is making a move to private practice to join Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr, the law firm said Monday.

Anjan Sahni, who will join the law firm as a partner, has served as chief of the office’s securities and commodities fraud task force under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara since May 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F2rSKb