Judge pares down SEC case against ex-S&P executive

(Reuters) - A former Standard & Poor’s executive has swayed a judge to dismiss one of the charges she faced over her role in an alleged fraud involving ratings for commercial mortgage-backed securities.

However, SEC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot last week denied Barbara Duka’s request to dismiss charges that she aided and abetted three other violations by S&P, clearing the way for the case to proceed to trial on Sept. 16 in New York.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CWC5CM