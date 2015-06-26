FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fraudster gets prison after error gave him two years of freedom
June 26, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

Fraudster gets prison after error gave him two years of freedom

Joseph Ax

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered a former Smart Online Inc executive to report to prison, following a clerical error that allowed him to remain free for two years after losing an appeal of his fraud conviction.

“The conduct here was not intentional or callous,” U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote in an opinion released on Wednesday. “I simply am not persuaded that he (the defendant) has been significantly harmed by the delay.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RDSAup

