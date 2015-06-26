Fraudster gets prison after error gave him two years of freedom

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered a former Smart Online Inc executive to report to prison, following a clerical error that allowed him to remain free for two years after losing an appeal of his fraud conviction.

“The conduct here was not intentional or callous,” U.S. Circuit Judge Denny Chin wrote in an opinion released on Wednesday. “I simply am not persuaded that he (the defendant) has been significantly harmed by the delay.”

