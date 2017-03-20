Vertex investor can proceed with records lawsuit - Mass. top court

Massachusetts's highest court on Monday revived a lawsuit by a shareholder of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking access to corporate records to investigate whether the drugmaker's board breached its duties to investors.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a lower- court judge had applied too demanding a standard in dismissing the lawsuit after concluding the plaintiff had failed to show a proper purpose required to inspect corporate records.

