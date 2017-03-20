FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Vertex investor can proceed with records lawsuit - Mass. top court
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 20, 2017 / 9:39 PM / 5 months ago

Vertex investor can proceed with records lawsuit - Mass. top court

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts's highest court on Monday revived a lawsuit by a shareholder of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc seeking access to corporate records to investigate whether the drugmaker's board breached its duties to investors.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that a lower- court judge had applied too demanding a standard in dismissing the lawsuit after concluding the plaintiff had failed to show a proper purpose required to inspect corporate records.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2n1O8yz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.