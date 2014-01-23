Trade groups attack CMBS Solvency II rules

* Trade bodies say some deals should qualify for lower capital charge

* CRE can play major role in funding real economy

* Discouraging investors will have negative implications

By Anil Mayre

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) - Real estate trade bodies are arguing for the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) to re-assess its capital charges under Solvency II, saying they are unduly harsh on commercial mortgage-backed securitisations (CMBS).

The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council (CREFC) and the European Association for Investors in Non-Listed Real Estate Vehicles (INREV) proposed that some CMBS should qualify as ‘Type A’ assets, and therefore be subject to the proposed lower floor of 4.3%, from the current level of 7%.

Type A assets are generally consumer-related - such as residential mortgages and auto loans/leases - but also includes SME loans, the securitisation of which is seen by policy makers as an avenue to supporting economic recovery.

Everything else, including CMBS, whole business, trade receivable ABS, and CDO/CLOs, gets lumped in to the Type B category, where the capital charge starts at 12.5%.

While CREFC and INREV welcome the effort EIOPA has made in assessing how capital treatment for insurers investing in securitisation might be improved, they warn that regulatory capital treatment that hits the insurance community risks “causing irreversible damage to the CMBS market by placing it at a serious disadvantage to other comparable investments.”

The industry groups warned “not to condemn all CMBS, regardless of their actual characteristics, to ‘Type B’ treatment”.

SECURITY IS NOT ENOUGH

Another aspect of capital charges also cited is the so-called “securitisation penalty”, where underlying loans incur a lower charge than those in securitised format. Structural provisions in capital structures, such as credit enhancement through reserve funds and subordination, excess spread and covenants, all contribute to giving a senior tranche more security that the underlying loan itself.

“It is odd that the Solvency II capital regime ignores that fact, imposing higher risk weights on the bond than on direct loans. Rules that ignore economic reality will tend to distort capital allocation and investment decisions in potentially undesirable ways”, CREFC and INREV said.

EIOPA ruled out CMBS as qualifying as Type A securities because of the sector’s poor performance and spread volatility.

It said it was possible to identify a relatively small segment with higher rating stability using limits on the debt that has to be refinanced relative to property value but said the criteria were complicated and the empirical basis limited.

It also said there was no evidence that spread volatility in the segment would have been significantly lower than for the broader category, and so “from a prudent perspective CMBS should therefore be excluded from Type A”.

This upsets CREFC and INREV as capital treatment for CMBS is set to be even worse than previously proposed.

“We accept that a trade-off has to be made between simplicity and fairness [and recognise the appeal of simplicity], but we do not consider it appropriate for all CMBS to be classified as higher risk, higher cost Type B securitisation,” they said.

SOCIAL IMPORTANCE

Allowing some CMBS to qualify as Type A would promote diversification on two levels. Firstly, in the investment portfolio of insurers, where CMBS has different characteristics from other forms of exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE debt. It would also help develop the CRE finance market, which has historically been excessively reliant on banks, and the limited range of products they are willing to keep on their balance sheets.

CREFC and INREV said CRE had characteristics making it a highly appropriate component of diverse insurer portfolios as it generates long-term, inflation-protected cashflows while also benefiting from security. Crucially, they argue CRE is also socially and economically important, adding that business and society could not function without commercial property, and that real estate in all forms accounts for nearly 20% of economic activity.

The CREFC and INREV question another strand of EIOPA’s reasoning. EIOPA noted that SME loans were not the only channel of funding for the real economy, citing leasing contracts and auto loans, but CREFC and INREV said EIOPA might have also recognised the important contribution of CRE finance.

The trade bodies acknowledge certain faults in CMBS such as inconsistent alignment of interest between originators and investors. They are trying to address these by improving industry practices, for instance through the Market Principles for Issuing European CMBS 2.0 launched in November 2012 as a way to improve confidence in the sector.

The EIOPA charges, they said, undermine these efforts. “By classifying all CMBS automatically as Type B securitisation, EIOPA will create an unnecessary and artificial obstacle that will make that more difficult.”

The bodies are willing, however, to engage with EIOPA on assessing how the treatment of investment in commercial property-related assets could be adjusted to better reflect economic risk. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Julian Baker and Alex Chambers)