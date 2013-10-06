FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Libya's PM demands explanation for U.S. raid in Tripoli
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Libya's PM demands explanation for U.S. raid in Tripoli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Libya’s Prime Minister Ali Zeidan on Sunday asked U.S. authorities to explain a military raid in Tripoli to capture a Libyan man wanted for bombing U.S. embassies in Africa 15 years ago, his office said.

Nazih al-Ragye, better known by the cover name Abu Anas al-Liby, was seized by U.S. forces in the Libyan capital on Saturday, the Pentagon said.

“The Libyan government is following the news of the kidnapping of a Libyan citizen who is wanted by U.S. authorities,” Zeidan’s office said in a statement. “The Libyan government has contacted to U.S. authorities to ask them to provide an explanation.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.