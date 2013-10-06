FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shabaab say no senior official was in house raided by U.S. forces
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2013 / 2:46 PM / 4 years ago

Shabaab say no senior official was in house raided by U.S. forces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Somalian Islamist militants al Shabaab said on Sunday there was “no senior official” present at a house raided by U.S. forces south of the capital on Saturday.

U.S. forces conducted raids in Libya and Somalia on Saturday, two weeks after the attack on a Nairobi shopping mall which was claimed by al Shabaab, capturing an al Qaeda figure in Tripoli wanted for the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania. The raid on Barawe failed to take its target.

“The U.S. claim that a senior Al Shabaab official was in the house is false. No senior official was in the house,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman, told Reuters.

“Normal fighters lived in the house and they bravely counter-attacked and chased the attackers. The apostate Somali government is nothing in Somalia, no one asked them for permission to carry out the attack.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.