UPDATE 1-Japan's MUFG buying 20 pct of Philippines' Security Bank for $774 mln

By Neil Jerome Morales

MANILA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is buying a fifth of mid-sized Philippine lender Security Bank Corp for $774 million, in what will be the biggest foreign financial sector equity investment in the Southeast Asian nation.

Mitsubishi UFJ’s investment, being made through its core banking unit, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd (BTMU), is the latest in a string of cross-border tie-ups that Japanese financial firms are seeking to tap fast-growing Asian markets as domestic growth remains weak.

Under the agreement, BTMU will acquire newly issued primary shares of Security Bank, consisting of 150.7 million common shares at 245 pesos per share and 200 million preferred shares at 0.10 pesos per share.

The price being paid for the common shares represents a premium of 81 percent over the stock’s closing price on Wednesday. Security Bank shares rose as much as 16 percent on Thursday, but then gave up some of the gains to trade 6.7 percent higher by 0620 GMT.

Security Bank said the transaction is subject to local regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within the first half of 2016.

With a 20 percent stake, BTMU becomes the second largest shareholder in the bank after the local Dy group which has majority voting control.

Go Watanabe, BTMU CEO for Asia and Oceana, said the Japanese lender may “seriously” consider raising its stake in Security Bank if opportunities arise in the future, and is also looking at investment opportunities in Indonesia and India.

“We are making headway in our effort of becoming a Tier 1 global financial institution in the Asia market by 2020,” he told journalists in Manila after signing the deal.

BTMU’s entry should accelerate Security Bank’s growth in a highly competitive market, executives of the Philippine lender said on Thursday after signing the strategic partnership agreement.

“We will leverage BTMU’s relationships to access Japan-related business opportunities,” said Security Bank President and CEO Alfonso Salcedo, citing BTMU’s “very robust” Japanese client base in the country.

Security Bank will use the additional capital to beef up its retail banking business, he said. ($1 = 47.7100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)