FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MUFG set to buy 20 pct of Security Bank for $850 mln -source
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 12:24 AM / 2 years ago

MUFG set to buy 20 pct of Security Bank for $850 mln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ is in final talks to buy a 20 percent stake in Security Bank Corp of the Philippines for about 100 billion yen ($850 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The deal was first reported by Japan’s Nikkei business daily, which said the core unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) would invest in Security Bank through a private placement of its stock and become its second-largest shareholder.

MUFG officials were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 117.4000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.