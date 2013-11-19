FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Toronto police detonate package, two in custody
November 19, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Toronto police detonate package, two in custody

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on detonation)

TORONTO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A bomb disposal unit detonated a small suspicious package found during a traffic stop in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday and two people are in custody, a police spokesman said.

Television footage showed a police officer dressed in heavy body armor placing a laptop-sized item on the sidewalk and then taking cover around a corner before a small explosion threw an aerosol spray can and other debris a few meters (yards).

Local news network CP24 said police had been following the car as part of an investigation into a series of downtown arson attacks.

Police could not immediately be reached to comment on this report, but spokeswoman Wendy Drummond told Reuters earlier that a device was found during a traffic stop in the entertainment district, not far from the central financial district.

“Our ETF bomb disposal unit was called in - they detonated some type of device on the scene,” she said.

The investigation snarled traffic and disrupted public transit during the morning rush hour. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman and David Brunnstrom)

