UPDATE 1-Police evacuate two Munich train stations, citing threat of militant attack
December 31, 2015 / 11:18 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Police evacuate two Munich train stations, citing threat of militant attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from German police)

BERLIN, Dec 31 (Reuters) - German police evacuated two train stations in Munich late on Thursday, saying on Twitter they had received a tip regarding a planned militant attack on New Year’s Eve in the Bavarian capital.

“Actual lead that in #Munich a terror attack is planned. Please avoid crowd gatherings as well as the central train station and the Pasinger train station,” read a translation of the German tweet.

It added: “Pasinger and central stations have been evacuated. Trains are no longer running. Please follow police instructions.”

Another tweet from the police said: “We note explicitly once again that we take the threat very seriously. Please remain alert.” (Reporting by Joseph Nasr in Berlin; Additional reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and Peter Cooney)

