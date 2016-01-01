Police presence at Munich train stations reduced, no signs of new threat

MUNICH (Reuters) - The police presence at train stations in Munich has been reduced and there are no concrete indications that a militant attack could take place in the coming hours or days, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said on Friday.

“We still have significant police deployment at Munich central station and Pasing station but this has been significantly reduced compared to last night,” Herrmann said of the two stations that were closed just before midnight after German authorities received a tip that attacks were planned.

“There are no new (security) alerts for the next hours and days,” he added.