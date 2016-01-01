FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police presence at Munich train stations reduced, no signs of new threat
January 1, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Police presence at Munich train stations reduced, no signs of new threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

German police secure the main train station in Munich, Germany, January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

MUNICH (Reuters) - The police presence at train stations in Munich has been reduced and there are no concrete indications that a militant attack could take place in the coming hours or days, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann said on Friday.

“We still have significant police deployment at Munich central station and Pasing station but this has been significantly reduced compared to last night,” Herrmann said of the two stations that were closed just before midnight after German authorities received a tip that attacks were planned.

“There are no new (security) alerts for the next hours and days,” he added.

Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Noah Barkin

