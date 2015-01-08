Police investigating suspicious parcel at Madrid train station

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spanish police were investigating a suspicious parcel found at Madrid’s Nuevos Ministerios local and metro line station, a police source told Reuters.

A report by newspaper El Mundo said the station was being evacuated.

On Wednesday Spain said it was beefing up security around key infrastructure after an armed attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on Wednesday in which at least 12 people were killed. (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)