FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police investigating suspicious parcel at Madrid train station
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Police investigating suspicious parcel at Madrid train station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Spanish police were investigating a suspicious parcel found at Madrid’s Nuevos Ministerios local and metro line station, a police source told Reuters.

A report by newspaper El Mundo said the station was being evacuated.

On Wednesday Spain said it was beefing up security around key infrastructure after an armed attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris on Wednesday in which at least 12 people were killed. (Reporting By Rodrigo de Miguel; editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.