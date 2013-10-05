FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. source confirms operation in Somalia against Shabaab militant
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2013 / 10:36 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. source confirms operation in Somalia against Shabaab militant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. government source confirmed on Saturday that American military forces conducted an operation in Somalia targeting a member of the militant group al Shabaab, but could provide no further details.

A second foreign military operation also took place in Libya on Saturday and was aimed at seizing senior al Qaeda figure Anas al Liby, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity. Al Liby is wanted by the United States for his alleged role in the 1998 U.S. Embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.