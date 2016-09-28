FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's CDPQ invests $500 mln in Sedgwick Claims Management Services
September 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / in a year

Canada's CDPQ invests $500 mln in Sedgwick Claims Management Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Canada’s second-biggest public pension fund, said it invested $500 million in Sedgwick Claims Management Services Inc, a company that manages third-party claims in the United States.

CDPQ said it would hold a “significant” minority interest in Sedgwick.

Private equity firm KKR & Co is the majority shareholder in Sedgwick, while Stone Point Capital LLC and other management investors are its minority shareholders. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

