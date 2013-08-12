S&P puts Sedgwick, Kansas rating on negative watch

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Monday put Sedgwick, Kansas’s A-minus long-term existing general obligation rating on negative watch.

The rating agency said it took the action because the city has failed to provide information of satisfactory quality to maintain ratings.

“Failure to receive the requested information by Aug. 29, 2013, will likely result in our suspension of the affected rating, preceded, in accordance with our policies, by any change to the rating that we consider appropriate given available information,” S&P said.