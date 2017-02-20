FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian jobs portal Seek posts 11 pct half-year profit rise
February 20, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 6 months ago

Australian jobs portal Seek posts 11 pct half-year profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as revenue growth in Australia and China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.

The company's underlying profit, excluding one-off costs, was A$113.6 million ($87.3 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$102.4 million the previous year and better than analyst forecasts of A$107 million.

Seek announced an interim dividend of 23 cents, higher than 21 cents a year ago. The company reaffirmed guidance for full-year profit, excluding early-stage new business investments, of A$215-220 million and said it was tracking toward the upper end of that range. ($1 = 1.3014 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

