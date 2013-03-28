FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seer Mortgage Capital files for $100 mln IPO
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

Seer Mortgage Capital files for $100 mln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Seer Mortgage Capital Inc, which invests in mortgage-backed securities, filed with U.S. securities and Exchange commission to raise up to $100 million through an initial public offering of its shares.

The company did not disclose the number of shares it planned to sell or their expected price range.

Seer Mortgage Capital, which plans to qualify as a real estate investment trust, expects to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SEER.”

Deutsche Bank Securities and Citigroup Global Markets are acting as the lead underwriters of the offering. ()

Seer Mortgage Capital is externally managed and advised by Seer Mortgage Capital Advisor LLC, a unit of Seer Capital Management LP.

Seer Mortgage Capital is currently owned by Philip Weingord, the founder and chief executive of Seer Capital Management.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.