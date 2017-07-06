By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 Risk is being priced into
Europe’s leveraged loan market for the first time this year
after a pickup in deal flow is leading investors to begin cherry
picking the best deals, leaving the less popular ones to
struggle over the finishing line.
After a splurge of repricings and refinancings since
September 2016, Europe’s leveraged loan market is finally
digesting meaningful new supply. As investors struggle to deploy
manpower on every deal, they are instead opting to focus
attention on a preferred few.
The market is experiencing pricing differentiation of around
150bp between the stronger credits that are reverse flexing to
325bp prior to close, and the less favoured loans, which are
flexing wider to 475bp and adjusting documents to make them more
borrower friendly.
Any pricing differentiation is exacerbated further once OIDs
are added into the equation.
“There is huge pricing differentiation right now. The more
complicated deals are looking at the 450bp-500bp area, 75% fall
into the mainstream category of 350bp-400bp and the best will be
pushing pricing of 325bp,” a leveraged finance head said.
Among the deals that were forced to sweeten terms was the
€277m term loan backing Ardian’s acquisition of a 60% stake in
Assystem Technologies. Pricing was widened on July 4 to 475bp
over Euribor with a 98.5 OID, from launch guidance of 400bp with
a 99.5 OID. Banks also offered 101 soft call protection for six
months and ticking fees that kick in after 60 days, rather than
90 days, to make the deal more attractive to investors.
Meanwhile, at the end of June a €1bn term loan backing the
buyout of Hong Kong-based international schools operator Nord
Anglia tightened to 325bp over Euribor with a 99.75
OID, from initial guidance of 375bp-400bp with a 99.5 OID.
But increasing market sophistication means it isn’t just the
small deals that are doing badly and the large liquid deals that
are going well.
“It used to be that bigger is better, that’s not wholly the
case anymore,” a syndicate head said.
Investors are looking for diversification and some of the
smaller deals have been very successful, including a €330m term
loan for French elderly care services company Colisee that
allocated on July 4 at 325bp over Euribor, at par from a launch
price of 375bp.
At the end of June a €245m term loan backing the buyout of
Dutch chemical distributor Caldic tightened to pay 325bp over
Euribor at par from initial guidance of 350bp-375bp with a 99.5
OID.
Given the size of some of the smaller deals, it was easy to
get them oversubscribed and therefore rein pricing in, a
syndicate head said.
Meanwhile, deals that made concessions and flexed higher in
syndication included a €765m term loan backing the merger of
European industrial supplies distributor IPH and its peer
Brammer and a €1.5bn-equivalent loan refinancing for German
packaging company Kloeckner Pentaplast.
NO OVERHANG
Despite some deals struggling, all seem to have a price
point at which they will sell, enabling banks and borrowers to
avoid any fallout from hung deals.
”The key thing is that there is no overhang being created
where banks are sitting on positions as that would cause market
dislocation. The buyside know banks have flex and they want
their fair share. On the more complicated deals investors are
saying pay up and they can afford to say that as they can afford
to miss a few deals as there is no pressure to do everything
seeing as there is so much in the market,” the leveraged finance
head said.
Healthy levels of deal flow are likely to continue in the
short term at least with a number of situations on the horizon
including an £800m term loan for UK-headquartered health food
and supplements chain Holland & Barrett; a €3.175bn financing
backing a potential buyout of German generic drugmaker Stada
; as well as auctions processes for credits that could
come to the leveraged loan market including €1.5bn of loans for
German ceramics company CeramTec.
Given this state of play, bankers are likely to be more
mindful when structuring and pricing this next batch of deals,
in order to factor in market risk and credit quality.
How long pricing differentiation lasts remains to be seen as
the level of supply, while a welcomed improvement from earlier
this year, is still not enough to soak up the full demand out
there. This has been seen most explicitly in the secondary
market, where prices on the whole are holding up and very little
new paper is trading hands after allocations.
A large financing like Stada that includes a €1.95bn term
loan could go some way to easing the pressure of the
supply/demand imbalance.
“The market is being constructive and operating how it
should in that there is differentiation and that is good, as
when structuring, bankers will be mindful that there is no
longer a common assumption that the market is good and will
always remain so, which should introduce a note of caution. All
of which is optimistic, as come the autumn everyone will be
reckless again as nobody learns anything. If Stada comes there
will be some recalibration as it is such a big deal,” the
syndicate head said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)