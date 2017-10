TOKYO, May 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Sega Sammy Holdings Inc said on Thursday it plans to buy back up to 17 billion yen ($215 million) worth of its own shares, or 3.98 percent of those outstanding, between June 7 and Sept. 28. ($1 = 78.9500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)