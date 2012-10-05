FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong hedge fund Segantii hires ex-Isometric head of trading
October 5, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong hedge fund Segantii hires ex-Isometric head of trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Segantii Capital has hired Ambrose Meau, former head of trading at hedge fund Isometric Investment, part of a hiring spree by the Hong Kong-based fund.

Segantii’s Chief Executive Officer Kurt Ersoy confirmed the appointment of Meau, who also previously worked at another fund Deephaven Asia. This brings Segantii’s new hires this year to at least 10.

The firm also said this week that it had hired Nigel Hellewell, a former partner at London-based BlueCrest Capital Management, as chief operating officer.

Investors have poured money into Segantii’s fund, launched in 2007 by the former head of Asian equity trading for HSBC Securities Simon Sadler, following a 41 percent gain last year and a 4.2 percent increase in 2012 through the end of August.

The fund is currently not open to fresh investments, a practice known as “soft close” in the industry.

Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
