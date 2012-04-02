UPDATE 1-Segantii fund's 41 pct gain lifts assets to $550 mln

(Adds details, background)

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - The Segantii Asia-Pacific Equity Multi-Strategy Fund has more than doubled its assets under management since mid-2011 to $550 million, defying a tough capital-raising environment and net outflows from Asian hedge funds during the period.

The growth was powered by a 41 percent gain in the fund run by Hong Kong-based Segantii Capital Management, one of the best gains last year by a hedge fund in the region, when peers in the Eurekahedge Asia index lost an average 8.4 percent.

The fund, launched in 2007 by Simon Sadler, the former head of Asian equity trading for HSBC Securities, was down 2 percent in the first two months of 2012, according to an investor newsletter seen by Reuters. It recovered in March to bring the year-to-date gain to about 0.3 percent.

Segantii is expanding its team to 20 people from 16 now and has hired former Credit Suisse executive Kirtes Bharti as head of financing.

Segantii’s chief executive, Kurt Ersoy, confirmed the year-to-date gains, the fund pulling in $550 million and the appointment of Bharti, but declined to comment further, citing company policy.

NO NEGATIVE YEARS

Segantii’s fund has never seen a negative year and gained 24 percent in 2008 when the global financial crisis triggered a 20.5 percent drop in Asia-focused hedge funds.

The fund started with about $25 million and took nearly 19 months to gather its first $100 million, according to fund asset data seen by Reuters. The last $200 million, which helped the fund cross $500 million, came in three months.

Only about 5 percent of Asia-focused hedge funds manage $500 million or more. The milestone is keenly watched by the relatively small regional industry because it is considered a reflection of the ability of money managers to attract institutional investors.

Asset growth typically accelerates once a fund gathers $500 million because the size allows investors to allocate larger sums without becoming a dominant investor in the fund.

Segantii, which had closed the fund to external investors between September 2009 to the end of 2010, has been selective in accepting fresh money in the last six months, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The fund’s asset gathering success is uncommon following a rough year for Asian hedge funds in 2011 that exposed the long-only bias of many managers’ portfolios, leaving the industry fighting a tough battle to retain clients.

Europe’s debt crisis, a sluggish U.S. recovery and events such as Japan’s nuclear disaster last year, combined to create a tough trading environment for hedge funds, triggering outflows and accelerating closures.

Well-known funds such as the $300 million Thaddeus Capital fund and a fund at Boyer Allan Investment Management, which once managed $1.8 billion, have closed with the number of closures surging past launches for the first time since 2008.

Asia-focused hedge funds have seen outflows worth about $4.4 billion since mid-2011 to end of February, according to data estimated by industry tracker Eurekahedge. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis and Matt Driskill)