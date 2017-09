Dec 8 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* Has completed the disposal of seven regional German industrial estates and exchanged contracts to dispose of a further three to Hansteen Holdings for a total of E45.8 million (£36.1 million).

* Disposal of the remaining three assets (representing E5.0 million, £3.9 million) should complete, subject to conditions, by the end of the first quarter of 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: