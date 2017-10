April 23 (Reuters) - SEGRO plc : * Vacancy increased to 10.4 per cent (31 December 2012: 8.2 per cent). * Net debt reduced by 6 per cent to £2.0 billion since 31 December 2012 * Expectations for the year remain unchanged * 50 new lettings completed, generating £5.2 million of new annualised rental

income