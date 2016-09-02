UK's Segro to raise 340 mln stg to fund property development

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Segro Plc, Britain's largest listed industrial property developer, said on Friday it would raise 340 million pounds ($451 million) to fund development projects by placing new shares.

Segro, which operates mainly in the UK, France, Germany and Poland, said that Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June had not yet had a material impact on its operating business.

The company, whose property portfolio was worth 5.7 billion pounds at the end of 2015, would place 74.8 million shares, or 9.9 percent of its issued share capital at a price of 10 pence each, to fund an identified pipeline of mainly pre-let developments, it said.

Segro's chief executive David Sleath told Reuters in February that the company expected to nearly double its development budget this year to 300 million pounds, as a shift towards e-retailing across Europe boosts demand for logistics warehouses. He reiterated this view following the Brexit vote. ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)