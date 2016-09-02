FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK's Segro to raise 340 mln stg to fund property development
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 2, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

UK's Segro to raise 340 mln stg to fund property development

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Segro Plc, Britain's largest listed industrial property developer, said on Friday it would raise 340 million pounds ($451 million) to fund development projects by placing new shares.

Segro, which operates mainly in the UK, France, Germany and Poland, said that Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June had not yet had a material impact on its operating business.

The company, whose property portfolio was worth 5.7 billion pounds at the end of 2015, would place 74.8 million shares, or 9.9 percent of its issued share capital at a price of 10 pence each, to fund an identified pipeline of mainly pre-let developments, it said.

Segro's chief executive David Sleath told Reuters in February that the company expected to nearly double its development budget this year to 300 million pounds, as a shift towards e-retailing across Europe boosts demand for logistics warehouses. He reiterated this view following the Brexit vote. ($1 = 0.7532 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.